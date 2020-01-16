Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $24,026.75 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $24,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,400.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 63,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,313. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,894.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 444,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
