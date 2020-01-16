Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $24,026.75 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $24,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,400.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 63,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,313. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,894.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 444,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

