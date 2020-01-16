Paypex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,391.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Paypex token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $26,391.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paypex has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.03632495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00196056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

