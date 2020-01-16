PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of PC Connection worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 30.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

