PDATA Price Up 7.2% This Week (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, PDATA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One PDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $383,548.00 and approximately $6,681.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PDATA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token . The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.