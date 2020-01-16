Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 960 at Citigroup

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSON. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

Pearson stock traded down GBX 55 ($0.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 563.40 ($7.41). The stock had a trading volume of 9,886,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.86.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

