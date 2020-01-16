Peel Hunt Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to Add

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to an add rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.39).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

CSP stock opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.61. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

