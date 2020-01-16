Peel Hunt Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to Add

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to an add rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.39).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

CSP stock opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.61. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit