Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 316 ($4.16) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.62. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The firm has a market cap of $436.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

