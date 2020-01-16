Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McBride stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. McBride has a 1 year low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.75.

Get McBride alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £78,100 ($102,736.12).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.