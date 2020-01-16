Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock.

STB has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,665 ($21.90). 23,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,539.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,404.77.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

