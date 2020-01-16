Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Raymond James started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $6,275,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.