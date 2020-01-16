PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected PEN’s score:

Get PEN alerts:

PEN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. PEN has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.