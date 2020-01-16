Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mesoblast makes up 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mesoblast worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesoblast by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The stock has a market cap of $831.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast limited has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.