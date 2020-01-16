Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,789,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

