Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 50,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,899. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

