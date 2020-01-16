PENG Market Cap Reaches $180,062.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $180,062.00 and $263.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,174,148,864 coins and its circulating supply is 6,793,521,576 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

