Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,605. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $476.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

