Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGRF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

