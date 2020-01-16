Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $651.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $365.18 and a 52 week high of $655.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

