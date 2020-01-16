Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $37.40 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $37,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 310,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

