Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,385,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,633,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.62. 509,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 180.35, a P/E/G ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

