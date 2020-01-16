Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $598.29. The company had a trading volume of 461,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,546. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.42 and its 200 day moving average is $545.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

