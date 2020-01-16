Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 1,636,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,677. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

