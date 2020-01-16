Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Nuance Communications worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,212 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 3,372,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

