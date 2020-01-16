Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 84.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 490,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 224,632 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Petmed Express in the third quarter worth $2,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

