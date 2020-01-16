Petmed Express (PETS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $542.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Earnings History for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Comments


