Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 265.71 ($3.50).

PETS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 277 ($3.64). 764,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

