PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

