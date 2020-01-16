PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,174. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $557,332. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.