PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,174. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $557,332. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
