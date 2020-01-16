Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 797 ($10.48).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock had a trading volume of 814,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 608.40 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 705.89.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

