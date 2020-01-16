Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $242,838.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01413057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00235142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075132 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001877 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.