Pi Financial Reiterates C$8.85 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.48.
Shares of WDO traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 790,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,960. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
