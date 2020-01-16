Pi Financial Reiterates C$8.85 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.48.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 790,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,960. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

