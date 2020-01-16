Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

