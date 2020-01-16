Piershale Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.17. 25,742,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,298,676. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.32 and a 1 year high of $222.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

