Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.67

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and traded as low as $31.50. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.