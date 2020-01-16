Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MAV opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

