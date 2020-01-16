Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $545,403.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.03606160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00193787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

