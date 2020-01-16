Pivotal Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,743,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

