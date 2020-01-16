Pivotal Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
NYSE BOOT opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.
In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,743,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
