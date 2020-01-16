PlatonCoin Price Reaches $0.14 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $833,906.00 and $61,928.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

