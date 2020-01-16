Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Trading Up 24.8%

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS) shares were up 24.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 84,185 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

