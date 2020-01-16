POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

