Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" by BidaskClub

Jan 16th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of POWI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 161,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total transaction of $1,292,427.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,792. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

