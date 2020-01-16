PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,362. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,704,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,653,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.