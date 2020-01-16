Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRAA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 201,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 141,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pra Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pra Group by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

