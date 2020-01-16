PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Trading Up 4.1%

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, approximately 1,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

