Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

PLPC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

