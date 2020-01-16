Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMOIY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

