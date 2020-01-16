Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Update

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $176,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 1,906,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,075. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

