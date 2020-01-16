Price Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Price Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

NEE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.96. 690,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $252.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

