Price Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Price Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after acquiring an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.73. The company had a trading volume of 411,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $254.56 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.