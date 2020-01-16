Price Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.19. 1,050,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

